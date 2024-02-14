TSMC's Kumamoto plant set to be a strategic stronghold: Analyst

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Hsinchu, Feb. 14 (CNA) TSMC's Kumamoto plant scheduled to open this month is likely to be a strategic stronghold for the company in the face of current geopolitical challenges and the need for supply chain resilience, according to a semiconductor industry analyst.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) first plant in Kumamoto, Japan will hold its opening ceremony on February 24.

The plant's commercial production, using mature 12-nanometer, 16-nm, 22-nm, and 28-nm technologies, will begin in this year's fourth quarter, according to Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a consulting director at the government-funded Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI).

This will make the Kumamoto plant the first TSMC overseas subsidiary to begin operations, as the corporation's Arizona plant is scheduled to start mass production using the 4-nanometer process in the first half of 2025.

TSMC's setup plan for the U.S. plant in Arizona was announced in May 2020, earlier than the corporation's announcement for its Japanese subsidiary in Kumamoto, which took place in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the plan to invest in European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) GmbH, in Dresden, Germany was announced in August 2023.

Yang said the Kumamoto fab had proceeded quickly and overtaken the Arizona plant due to at least three factors; the first relating to local government policies and funding, the second to local existing and backup supply chains, and the third to operation costs, including labor.

Yang said while the U.S., Japan, and Germany all want to establish chip supply chains, the cost of doing so in each of the three countries is much higher than in Taiwan.

The success of these supply chains hinges on promptly implemented policies, dependent on the host country government's ability to enact them, he added.

In addition to the Japanese government being fast at planning and distributing funding, Yang said that Japan's chip supply chain is also more comprehensive than those in the U.S. and Germany.

Although Japan's semiconductor production is often thought of as having lost its edge, its equipment and material companies are still some of the world's best, Yang said.

TSMC's plant in Kumamoto can be supplied with equipment and materials by the country's suppliers, but Germany lacks equipment, while the U.S. still needs electronic chemicals and materials, he said.

Furthermore, although operating costs are higher in Japan than in Taiwan, they pale in comparison to those in the U.S. or Germany.

Yang noted that the U.S. is still TSMC's largest market, but if the amount of funding from the U.S. government falls short of expectations, the Kumamoto plant could likely become the second major source of supply, after Taiwan, for both American and German customers.