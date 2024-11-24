Focus Taiwan App
BASEBALL/Taiwan beats Japan to win WBSC Premier12

11/24/2024 09:15 PM
Members of Taiwan's team to the WBSC Premier12 rush into the filed of Tokyo Dome to celebrate the nation's first gold medal win at the event. CNA photo Nov. 24, 2024
Tokyo, Nov. 24 (CNA) Taiwan's national baseball team made history on Sunday, claiming its first-ever gold medal at the world-class national team level with a 4-0 shutout victory over Japan in the WBSC Premier12 Championship Game at Tokyo Dome.

Before Sunday's gold medal finish, the team's best record was a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Fans erupt following Taiwan's confirmed Premier12 win. CNA photo Nov. 24, 2024
Fans erupt following Taiwan's confirmed Premier12 win. CNA photo Nov. 24, 2024

(By Joseph Yeh)

