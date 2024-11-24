To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (CNA) Taiwan's national baseball team made history on Sunday, claiming its first-ever gold medal at the world-class national team level with a 4-0 shutout victory over Japan in the WBSC Premier12 Championship Game at Tokyo Dome.

Before Sunday's gold medal finish, the team's best record was a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Fans erupt following Taiwan's confirmed Premier12 win. CNA photo Nov. 24, 2024