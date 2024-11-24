BASEBALL/Taiwan beats Japan to win WBSC Premier12
11/24/2024 09:15 PM
Tokyo, Nov. 24 (CNA) Taiwan's national baseball team made history on Sunday, claiming its first-ever gold medal at the world-class national team level with a 4-0 shutout victory over Japan in the WBSC Premier12 Championship Game at Tokyo Dome.
Before Sunday's gold medal finish, the team's best record was a silver medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
View All
More in BASEBALL
- Taiwan wins first gold in world-class national team level baseballTaiwan's national baseball team made history on Sunday when the squad won its first gold medal at the world-class national team level after beating Japan in a 4-0 shutout victory in the WBSC Premier12 Championship Game at the Tokyo Dome.11/24/2024 10:12 PM
- Taiwan rallies support for Premier12 baseball players ahead of title matchWith Team Taiwan set to face defending champions Japan at the final of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 tournament in Tokyo on Sunday, local municipalities and businesses have organized live screenings to rally fan support.11/24/2024 06:51 PM
- Taiwan enters Premier12 final against Japan despite Saturday lossTaiwan will challenge World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 defending champion Japan on Sunday, despite losing against them 9-6 on Saturday.11/24/2024 12:20 AM
Latest
- Sports
President, VP celebrate historic victory by Taiwan’s ‘baseball heroes’11/25/2024 12:03 AM
- Society
Thousands call for stricter rules on medical practitioners trained abroad11/24/2024 10:20 PM
- Sports
Taiwan wins first gold in world-class national team level baseball11/24/2024 10:12 PM
- Politics
Lai's planned overseas delegation reflects Pacific strategy: Expert11/24/2024 09:31 PM
- Sports
Taiwan beats Japan to win WBSC Premier1211/24/2024 09:15 PM