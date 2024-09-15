MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks hold first-ever Taiwan Night
Los Angeles, Sept. 14 (CNA) Major League Baseball's (MLB) Arizona Diamondbacks hosted their first-ever Taiwanese Heritage Celebration during their Friday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Taiwan-themed event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines and Taiwan's Kuai Kuai Co., featured a pregame performance by the Wei Chuan Dragons' Dragons Beauties Cheerleaders and free samples of Kuai Kuai brand snacks, the Diamondbacks said in a press release.
Nearly 1,000 Taiwanese and Taiwanese American fans attended the inaugural event at Chase Field, including a large group from TSMC Arizona.
Representatives from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles also set up a booth at the stadium to promote tourism in Taiwan.
The Diamondbacks ended up losing the game 2-1.
Meanwhile, during a meeting with the event's organizers Friday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego officially designated Sept. 12-17 as "Taiwanese Heritage Days."
The Phoenix area has seen significant growth in its Taiwanese population in recent years, including many Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) employees and their families.
TSMC has invested more than US$65 billion in Arizona, where it plans to build three factories by 2030, the first of which is expected to begin mass production in the first half of 2025.
- Sports
MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks hold first-ever Taiwan Night09/15/2024 05:24 PM
- Business
2nm technology to boost TSMC's lead over competitors: Analyst09/15/2024 05:11 PM
- Sports
22,606 swimmers participate in annual Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival09/15/2024 04:55 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan Tech Summit held in Silicon Valley on Saturday09/15/2024 04:04 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's efforts to boost defense benefits whole world: U.S. envoy09/15/2024 03:38 PM