MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks hold first-ever Taiwan Night

Los Angeles, Sept. 14 (CNA) Major League Baseball's (MLB) Arizona Diamondbacks hosted their first-ever Taiwanese Heritage Celebration during their Friday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Taiwan-themed event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines and Taiwan's Kuai Kuai Co., featured a pregame performance by the Wei Chuan Dragons' Dragons Beauties Cheerleaders and free samples of Kuai Kuai brand snacks, the Diamondbacks said in a press release.

Members of Dragons Beauties Cheerleaders from Taiwan's Wei Chuan Dragons baseball team pose with Taiwanese Heritage Celebration event attendees on Friday. Photo courtesy of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Tourism Division

Nearly 1,000 Taiwanese and Taiwanese American fans attended the inaugural event at Chase Field, including a large group from TSMC Arizona.

Representatives from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles also set up a booth at the stadium to promote tourism in Taiwan.

The Diamondbacks ended up losing the game 2-1.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with the event's organizers Friday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego officially designated Sept. 12-17 as "Taiwanese Heritage Days."

The official document penned by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego that proclaims Sept. 12 to 17 as Taiwanese Heritage Days in the Arizonian city. Photo courtesy of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Tourism Division

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego receives a stuffed OhBear, Taiwan's official tourism mascot, from Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America's head of Phoenix chapter Win Huang on Friday. Photo courtesy of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles Tourism Division

The Phoenix area has seen significant growth in its Taiwanese population in recent years, including many Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) employees and their families.

TSMC has invested more than US$65 billion in Arizona, where it plans to build three factories by 2030, the first of which is expected to begin mass production in the first half of 2025.