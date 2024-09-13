Mayday to honor retiring baseball star Chou Szu-chi with special show

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The rock band Mayday will give a performance at Taipei Dome in tribute to baseball player Chou Szu-chi (周思齊) on the weekend of his last games before his retirement, his team the CTBC Brothers announced Friday.

After 20 years playing in Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League, Chou will end his outstanding career with two games against the Wei Chuan Dragons at Taipei Dome on Sept. 21 and 22, the CTBC Brothers said, adding that the theme will be "The Last Together.

Mayday will perform at the stadium after the Sept. 21 game to honor Chou and pay tribute to the league for launching the careers of several baseball players since it was founded in 1990, according to a statement issued by CTBC Brothers.

Currently on their 25th anniversary tour, Mayday will create a special stage and perform an exclusive set of songs in tribute to Chou on his retirement, the team said.

The nearly 40,000 tickets for the Sept. 21 game have already sold out, according to the CTBC Brothers.

Chou, 42, is the ninth player in the league's history to achieve 1,000 hits, 100 home runs, and 100 stolen bases. He was named the league's regular season MVP in 2012 and is a 13-time All-Star fielder.

From 2018 to 2021, he served as chairman of the Taiwan Professional Baseball Players Association and successfully negotiated the league's first collective agreement with unionized players.

Chou was also recognized by the association for his charity work, which included launching a program in collaboration with the league to help retired players reintegrate into society.