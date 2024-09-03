To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) Taiwan table tennis player Tian Shiau-wen (田曉雯) is guaranteed a bronze medal in the women's singles class 10 event despite losing in the semifinals at the Paris Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Tian, who has already won a silver in the women's doubles class 20 event in Paris, faced Natalia Partyka of Poland in the semifinals but quickly fell behind after losing the first two games 11-6, 11-5.

However, the Taiwanese player dug deep and fought her way back into the match by winning the third and fourth games 11-8 and 14-12, respectively.

In the final game, the 24-year-old Tian once again fell behind her resurgent opponent and lost the deciding game 11-8.

In the Paralympic table tennis competition, the two players who lose in the semifinals both receive a bronze.