Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) Former NBA star Jeremy Lin (林書豪) has exercised a one-year option with the New Taipei Kings and will play with the team in the Taiwan Professional Basketball League's (TPBL) inaugural 2024-2025 season.

Lin made the announcement Monday via his Instagram account, saying he was "re-signing with the Kings" and excited to play alongside his younger brother and other teammates.

In 2023, Lin signed a one-year deal with the Kings with an option for a second year.

"As the saying goes, getting to the top isn't easy, staying there's even harder. It won't be easy defending the title, but we're excited for the challenge," Lin wrote.

The basketball player added that he was "grateful to be healthy" and thankful that he is still able to play.

The 36-year-old Lin averaged 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his first season with the Kings, which went on to capture the 2023-2024 P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) title in June after defeating the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots 103-97 in overtime.

The win gave the Kings a 4-1 victory in the best-of-seven series and its first championship in the league.

The Kings are one of seven teams in the newly formed TPBL, which is made up of franchises from the PLG and the now-defunct T1 LEAGUE.

In a separate statement issued by the team, Kings general manager James Mao (毛加恩) praised Lin for being a role model among his teammates due to his professionalism and leadership style adding that the franchise was honored to have him back.