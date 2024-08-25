Shuttler Chou Tien-chen finishes runner-up at Japan Open

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 25 (CNA) World No. 10 badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) finished second in the men's singles at the Japan Open on Sunday after losing to Alex Lanier of France.

Chou lost to world No. 29 Lanier, 17-21, 20-22 after a 69-minute match. The defeat marked the second time since 2022 that Chou finished as runner-up at the Japan Open after reaching the final.

In the match, 34-year-old Chou and his 19-year-old opponent were locked in a back-and-forth battle early in the first game, but after a brief break, Chou's strong defense and counterattacks earned him six consecutive points, putting him 17-10 ahead.

But Lanier then launched a series of aggressive attacks, pulling off an incredible comeback with 11 consecutive points, ultimately defeating Chou 21-17 in the first game.

In the second game, which remained a close battle until the end, Chou made a crucial mistake hitting the net with a smash and then hitting another shot out, allowing Lanier to secure victory.

Chou defeated Lanier in their only previous encounter in the semifinals of the HYLO Open in Germany in November 2023, where Chou claimed his sole Super 300 title of the year.