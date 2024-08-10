To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Aug. 9 (CNA) Team Taiwan's streak of winning gold medals in weightlifting at the Olympic Games came to an end on Friday as its weightlifter Chen Wen-huei (陳玟卉) placed sixth in the women's 71-kilogram final in Paris.

Chen, who won a bronze in the women's 64 kg division in her Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, finished the event with a total weight lifted of 236 kg, successfully lifting the bar twice -- 103 kg in the snatch and 133 kg in the clean and jerk.

She decided to attempt 140 kg in her last clean and jerk after failing to clean 139 kg on her second attempt.

However, she was unable to stabilize the bar overhead as she attempted to bring both feet together, resulting in her falling backward onto the mat.

"At that moment, I thought it was too late to say anything," the 27-year-old weightlifter said when asked what she was thinking as she lay on the mat.

"Let me lie down for a moment and think about how to have a perfect curtain call," Chen said, recalling her thoughts at the time.

Chen Wen-heui. CNA photo Aug. 10, 2024

Chen said she felt great coming into the competition, but regretted rushing as she "wanted to win so badly."

She vowed to compete in Los Angeles at the 2028 Olympics.

"I hope I can be interviewed again then with a good result," she said.