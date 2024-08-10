OLYMPICS/Aug. 9 recap: Taiwan's winning streak for weightlifting gold snapped
Paris, Aug. 9 (CNA) Team Taiwan's streak of winning gold medals in weightlifting at the Olympic Games came to an end on Friday as its weightlifter Chen Wen-huei (陳玟卉) placed sixth in the women's 71-kilogram final in Paris.
Chen, who won a bronze in the women's 64 kg division in her Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, finished the event with a total weight lifted of 236 kg, successfully lifting the bar twice -- 103 kg in the snatch and 133 kg in the clean and jerk.
She decided to attempt 140 kg in her last clean and jerk after failing to clean 139 kg on her second attempt.
However, she was unable to stabilize the bar overhead as she attempted to bring both feet together, resulting in her falling backward onto the mat.
"At that moment, I thought it was too late to say anything," the 27-year-old weightlifter said when asked what she was thinking as she lay on the mat.
"Let me lie down for a moment and think about how to have a perfect curtain call," Chen said, recalling her thoughts at the time.
Chen said she felt great coming into the competition, but regretted rushing as she "wanted to win so badly."
She vowed to compete in Los Angeles at the 2028 Olympics.
"I hope I can be interviewed again then with a good result," she said.
- Nymphia Wind dazzles Paris with Taiwanese-style drag showThe first Taiwanese winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, Nymphia Wind, took to the stage on Thursday at the Paris Cultural Olympiad along with other Haus of Wind members to showcase the best of Taiwanese culture.08/09/2024 09:09 PM
- Aug. 8 recap: Kuo gets Olympic bronze; no repeat for Lo in taekwondoTaiwan boosted its medal total at the Paris Olympics to one gold and five bronzes Thursday after weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun's (郭婞淳) third-place finish in the women's 59-kilogram weight class, but it was shut out in taekwondo.08/09/2024 11:40 AM
- Taiwan's Kuo claims bronze at Paris Games, makes historyTaiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) clinched a bronze medal in the women's 59 kilograms category Thursday at the Paris Olympics.08/08/2024 11:28 PM
- Business
Yang Ming Marine ship catches fire in container explosion in Ningbo08/10/2024 02:45 PM
- Society
Heavy rain advisory issued for southern Taiwan on Saturday08/10/2024 12:45 PM
- Sports
Aug. 9 recap: Taiwan's winning streak for weightlifting gold snapped08/10/2024 11:59 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news08/10/2024 11:12 AM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan-held Matsu sees 1st Chinese tour group after ease of travel rule08/09/2024 10:26 PM