Chen Nien-chin claims Olympic boxing bronze after semi-final defeat

08/07/2024 07:47 AM
Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (left) clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday following a semifinal loss to China's Yang Liu (right) in the women's 66-kilogram weight class.
Paris, Aug. 6 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday following a semifinal loss to China's Yang Liu (楊柳) in the women's 66-kilogram weight class.

Chen, 27, lost 4-1 on points, but secured a medal entering the bout as both semi-final losers in boxing are awarded bronze medals.

(By Li Chien-chung and Christie Chen)

Enditem/

