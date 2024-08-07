Chen Nien-chin claims Olympic boxing bronze after semi-final defeat
08/07/2024 07:47 AM
Paris, Aug. 6 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday following a semifinal loss to China's Yang Liu (楊柳) in the women's 66-kilogram weight class.
Chen, 27, lost 4-1 on points, but secured a medal entering the bout as both semi-final losers in boxing are awarded bronze medals.
