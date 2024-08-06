OLYMPICS/Taiwan out of Olympics track and field events following Yang's defeat
Paris, Aug. 6 (CNA) Taiwan's participation in track and field athletics at the Paris Olympics came to an end on Tuesday after runner Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) failed to advance from the repechage round in the men's 200 meters.
Yang failed to secure a semifinal berth after he finished third with a time of 20.73 seconds in the repechage round, where 32 runners compete in four heats.
To advance from the repechage round, an athlete must either finish top in their heat or be one of the two fastest losing athletes.
Looking back at the game, Yang said he had improved his pacing and done better than in the preliminaries.
Yang added that it was unfortunate he did not make it in the end, but that he was feeling slightly unwell under the weather before the event due to the temperature changes in Paris.
Besides Yang, Taiwan had four other athletes competing in track and field athletics this year -- Lin Yu-tang (林昱堂) in men's long jump, Peng Ming-yang (彭名揚) in men's 400m hurdles, and Zhang Po-ya (張博雅) in women's 100m hurdles.
- Taiwan threatens IBA with legal action over Lin Yu-ting claims (update)The Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee (CTOC) has issued a letter to the International Boxing Association (IBA), warning it of potential legal action over its claims regarding the gender of Taiwanese female boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷).08/06/2024 08:42 PM
- Bronze-winning gymnast Tang Chia-hung reflects on unlikely medalWhen Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻) fell to the ground during the horizontal bar event at the Paris Olympics on Monday, he thought his chances to win a medal were gone.08/06/2024 01:41 PM
- Aug. 5 recap: Gymnast Tang Chia-hung wins Olympic bronzeTaiwan secured its fourth medal at the Paris Olympics on Monday when gymnast Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻) won bronze in the horizontal bar despite falling to the ground during his routine.08/06/2024 12:39 PM
