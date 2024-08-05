Focus Taiwan App
OLYMPICS/On night of mishaps, Tang wins Olympic bronze on horizontal bars

08/05/2024 09:04 PM
Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻). CNA photo Aug. 5, 2024
Paris, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese gymnast Tang Chia-hung (唐嘉鴻) clinched a bronze medal in the horizontal bar at the Paris Olympics on Monday despite missing a move and falling to the mat.

On a night when six of the eight finalists either failed to catch the bar or fell to the mat on their dismounts, Tang's score of 13.966 was good enough for a tie for third place with China's Zhang Boheng (張博恆).

Chang came in as one of the favorites for gold after edging Tang by 0.2 points in the qualification round.

The gold medal went to Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka, while the silver went to Angel Barajas from Colombia.

(By Li Chien-chung and James Lo)

Enditem/ls

