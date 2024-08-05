OLYMPICS/Badminton champs Lee, Wang thank fans for support after claiming gold
Paris/Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton duo Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, expressed their gratitude to fans for their support after they defended their title in Paris on Sunday.
"The cheers of fans were huge [to me]; that's pretty much what kept me going," Wang told the press after the match.
The reigning champions secured back-to-back golds by upsetting the world No. 1 pair from China, Liang Weikeng (梁偉鏗) and Wang Chang (王昶), in a 76-minute marathon final, which ended 21-17, 18-21, 21-19.
Lee shared a similar sentiment and said he was particularly touched when the audience joined them in singing the flag anthem of the Republic of China (ROC), which competes under the name "Chinese Taipei," after they were awarded the gold medals, a moment he referred to as "beyond words."
The ROC is Taiwan's official name.
Joking that he had wanted to get some popcorn and take a seat to enjoy the show along with the nearly 1,000 spectators packed in the La Chapelle Arena, Lee said he had never expected this to happen.
"There were no spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, so it was just the two of us singing the song. This time, with all the fans singing it together, it is hard to describe that feeling."
The two-time Olympic gold medalists admitted that they had a hard time overcoming the Chinese pair, and they felt their energy draining when they failed to secure the second game, which would have won them the match.
"Lee Yang challenged me, asking 'Are you tired?' before the third game, and that got me locked in again," Wang said, adding that the fans' cheers were equally important.
"We defintely could have taken them down in the second game, but I screwed it up because I was in such a hurry," said Lee, who added that he calmed down after thinking about his plans to travel abroad after the Games.
After holding off the world No. 2 Danish duo, Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup, last Friday, Lee and Wang became the third male pairing to make it to two consecutive Olympic finals. None of the previous duos, however, took gold in both.
The only Olympian shuttler to have won gold twice in the men's doubles was China's Fu Haifeng (傅海峰), who won in London 2012 and Rio 2016 with different partners.
The gold marked Team Taiwan's eighth ever at the Summer Games. The country has won at least one gold medal in the last six competitions, starting in 2004 in Athens.
With the latest glory, Lee and Wang became the team's first shuttlers to win two medals. Wang, 29, also became the oldest Taiwanese Olympian gold medalist ever, a record previously held by weightlifter Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳), who was 27 when she triumphed in Tokyo.
Although the victory suggests there could still be gas in the tank, Lee, 28, said he has not changed his plan to retire after the 2024 season.
"Last dance, this is for you," he wrote in a Facebook post following the match, with a picture showing him pointing to the five-ring Olympic logo outside the stadium.
Instead of staying on the court, he expressed interest in promoting the sport in Taiwan after hanging up his racket.
"I have no idea whether there is a position for me, but I really want to promote badminton in Taiwan if the opportunity is there," he said.
In Taipei, over 1,000 fans gathered at the Main Station plaza to watch the live broadcast of the match and cheer for Lee and Wang, including Wang's father Wang Wei-chien (王偉建), Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), Transport Minister Li Men-yen (李孟諺), and Digital Affairs Minister Huang Yen-nun (黃彥男).
President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) also congratulated the duo right after their triumph.
"Gold medal in! Thanks to the Lin-Yang duo for securing Taiwan's first gold medal [in Paris]! Fantastic!" Lai wrote in a Facebook post.
"[Their] never-say-die spirit has united and motivated Taiwan!"
Calling the duo "heroes born for the big game," Sports Administration Director-General Cheng Shih-chung (鄭世忠) said the success of Lee and Wang in Paris proves they are "the real deal" and that "they did not win gold at the Tokyo Games by sheer luck and because fewer teams were there."
He said Lai had been in touch with François Wu (吳志中), Taiwan's representative in France, and that Wu will meet with Lee and Wang on Monday morning in Paris to present them with the president's congratulatory letter.
"I believe more medals will come in [on Monday]; let's win them one by one!" Cheng said.
