OLYMPICS/Taiwan's Lei, Tai nearly pull off huge upset in archery at Olympics
Paris, Aug. 2 (CNA) Taiwanese archers Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) and Tai Yu-hsuan (戴宇軒) put pressure on prohibitive favorites South Korea in the mixed team archery at the Paris Olympics on Friday but fell one point short in the round of 16 showdown.
Lei and Tai quickly lost the first two sets, in which each team shoots four arrows (two by each archer), to go down 4-0.
They rebounded to win the next two sets, included shooting a perfect score of four 10s in the fourth set, to pull even at 4-4 and send the match into a shootout.
But Lei shot a 9 and Tai shot a 10 while Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin both shot 10s to take the match.
In the mixed team event at the Olympics, winning a set is worth two points and a tie is worth one point, with the first to five points the winner of the match.
If both teams are tied after four sets, the match goes to a tiebreak. Each archer shoots a single arrow. The mixed team with the highest score wins the match.
Lei is now the only Taiwanese left in the archery competition, having reached the round of 16 in the women's individual event. She will face another South Korean, Jeon Hunyoung for a spot in the quarterfinals.
