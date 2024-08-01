OLYMPICS/Shuttler Chou wins in straight games to advance to quarterfinals
Paris, Aug. 1 (CNA) Taiwan badminton ace Chou Tien-chen (周天成) on Thursday defeated Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles round of 16 at the Paris 2024 Olympics in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals.
Chou's victory continued his two-game streak maintained throughout the Paris Olympics after he took down world No. 5 Naroka 21-12, 21-16 in 55 minutes.
The win also marked the third time Taiwan's star shuttler has made it to the quarterfinals at the Olympics. He will next play on Friday.
The match was also the fourth career faceoff between the two. Chou, currently ranked world No. 11, has triumphed every time.
When it was pointed out that his 23-year-old opponent was 11 years his junior, the oldest Olympic male shuttler pointed to the 61-year-old table tennis player Ni Xialian (倪夏蓮) from Luxembourg.
"Age is not an issue," Chou told reporters. "No matter who we face, we must commit to preparing. Look at the table tennis courts, there is even a 60-something-year-old athlete competing with all her heart. (My match) is probably not that big of a deal."
On the participation of older athletes, this year's Olympics also saw the debut of 58-year-old Chilean paddler Tania Zeng (曾之穎).
Both Ni and Zeng used to play table tennis for China, but were able to continue playing in competitions after switching nationalities.
Ni has participated in a total of six Olympic Games.
- Taiwanese shuttlers Lee, Wang advance to semifinals at OlympicsTokyo Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang (李洋) and Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) advanced to the badminton men's doubles semifinals at the Paris Olympic Games on Thursday.08/01/2024 09:34 PM
- Taiwan women eliminated from Olympics tennis doublesTaiwan's tennis doubles queen Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her partner Tsao Chia-yi (曹家宜) lost in the Paris Olympics women's doubles quarterfinals on Thursday, halting Taiwan's progress in the tennis competition.08/01/2024 09:29 PM
- July 31 Recap: Boxer Wu wins Taiwan's 1st medal, Tai outTaiwan will secure at least one medal at the Paris Olympics following boxer Wu Shih-yi's (吳詩儀) quarterfinal victory in the women's 60-kilogram (lightweight) division, while its male badminton players topped their groups and female ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) bowed out of the Games.08/01/2024 11:34 AM
- Cross-Strait
MOFA official rejects 'One China' affidavit, unable to get Macao post visa08/01/2024 11:16 PM
- Cross-Strait
Chinese authorities' labeling of speedboat incident 'unnecessary': MAC08/01/2024 11:16 PM
- Business
Taiwan PMI in expansion mode for 3rd month in July08/01/2024 10:57 PM
- Society
P2P lender founder receives 16.5 years for NT$8.3 billion fraud08/01/2024 10:22 PM
- Culture
2 Taiwanese selected as resident artists in Lithuania08/01/2024 10:01 PM