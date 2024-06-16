BASEBALL/Taiwan envoy to U.S. throws 1st pitch at Nationals' Taiwan Day
Washington, June 15 (CNA) Taiwan's representative to the United States Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. in honor of a pilot Taiwan Day event Saturday before Washington Nationals baseball game.
The event drew 500-600 Taiwanese, and a limited edition of 500 jerseys showing the name "Taiwan DC" and the number "08," which sounds like "your father" in Taiwanese, were sold out.
Lee Hou (侯立宸), who initiated the event, told CNA that it was a "proof of concept" game, meaning that if the team saw the event as viable based on ticket sales, Taiwan Day would be adopted as a standard event in coming seasons.
Hou said the target for making Taiwan Day an official event starting next year was to sell 250 tickets to the event through the Taiwan Day landing page, and more than 500 tickets were sold, which means it has a good chance to stick.
Hou, 23, a Taiwanese-American baseball enthusiast who used to work for the Washington Nationals, said that after seeing the success of Taiwan Day events in Los Angeles, Seattle and other places, he "made a wish" to add a Taiwan flavor to Washington, where he grew up.
Last year, Hou, in his capacity as a member of Millennial Global Youth (MGY), began to contact the Nationals team to plan the trial run of the Taiwan Day event.
MGY is a group mainly composed of second-generation Taiwanese Americans dedicated to spreading the culture of Taiwan in hopes of promoting multicultural diversity and building relationships within the community, according to Hou.
- Rakuten Monkeys baseball outfielder fired by team over drunk drivingThe Rakuten Monkeys baseball team on Tuesday terminated the contract of outfielder Chiu Tan (邱丹) after he was caught the previous day driving under the influence.06/11/2024 07:48 PM
- Taiwan to play all five Premier12 group games at Taipei DomeTaiwan will play all five of its Group B games in the Premier12 tournament in mid-November at the Taipei Dome, according to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).05/29/2024 04:47 PM
- Hong I-chung 1st CPBL manager to mark 1,000 winsHong I-chung (洪一中) became the first manager to log 1,000 wins in Taiwan's pro baseball history on Wednesday following the TSG Hawks' 5-0 victory over the Rakuten Monkeys in Taoyuan.05/16/2024 08:33 PM
- Politics
Taiwan to get all 1,700 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles from U.S. by year-end06/17/2024 01:54 PM
- Sports
Taiwan wins 1st gold at Asian Canoe Sprint Junior & U23 Championships06/17/2024 01:09 PM
- Society
Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms expected in Taiwan06/17/2024 11:41 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading06/17/2024 10:18 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/17/2024 10:15 AM