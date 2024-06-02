To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 2 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) secured her place at the Paris Olympics after triumphing against Montenegrin opponent Bojana Gojkovic at the second boxing qualification tournament held in Bangkok on Sunday.

The Tokyo Olympics medalist utilized her height, arm span, and range of experience to stop her opponent from getting too close to her in the quarter-final game. She was able to counterattack against the relatively inexperienced Gojkovic's advances and won 5-0.

According to the Olympic organizers, boxers in the women's 54-kilogram category qualify when they reach the semifinals in the tournament, which Huang has done.

Huang's coach Liu Tsung-tai (劉宗泰) told CNA that the pressure had been piling on Huang after she failed to secure a place in the Olympics at the 2023 Asian Games and at the first qualification tournament held in Italy in March, especially given that her teammates had all secured their berths.

It was like she was treading on ice with her weight control and daily routines, but at last, all the stress and pressure were relieved when she qualified, Liu said, adding that he was very proud of her hard work.

Huang said that although she had faith in herself and her coach, the past year had been trying. "Now that I finally reached the goal (of qualifying for the Olympics), the next target is the Olympic podium."

In addition to Huang, Taiwan's boxers who have secured participation in the 2024 Olympics include female boxers Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴), Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷), and Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀) as well as male boxers Kan Chia-wei (甘家葳) and Lai Chu-en (賴主恩).

As the coach for both Huang and Kan, Liu said he has to think of suitable training plans for them both.

Now that the Olympics are about a month away, off-site training may be arranged, as only preparing in Taiwan could lack sufficient intensity, Liu said.