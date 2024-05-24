Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwanese bodybuilder crowned at Mr. Universe China

05/24/2024 06:26 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation
Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Chen Hsueh-lin (陳學林) secured a gold medal at Mr. Universe China, emerging as the best-performing Taiwanese bodybuilder in the three-day tournament.

Chen triumphed in the master men's bodybuilding category, which features competitors above the age of 40, while his compatriot Wu Chin-lung (吳金龍) placed third.

Additionally, Chen took bronze in men's bodybuilding, while Hsu Feng-shuo (許峰碩), who finished fourth in that category, was also the runner-up in men's classic bodybuilding.

The international championship was organized by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) and was held at the Western China International Expo City in Chengdu from May 22 to 24.

Among the tournament's illustrious past champions is Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former California state governor.

(By Li Chien-chung and Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/kb

Bodybuilder Chen Hsueh-lin. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation
Bodybuilder Chen Hsueh-lin. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation
Bodybuilder Wu Chin-lung. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation
Bodybuilder Wu Chin-lung. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.70