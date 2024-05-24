Taiwanese bodybuilder crowned at Mr. Universe China
Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Chen Hsueh-lin (陳學林) secured a gold medal at Mr. Universe China, emerging as the best-performing Taiwanese bodybuilder in the three-day tournament.
Chen triumphed in the master men's bodybuilding category, which features competitors above the age of 40, while his compatriot Wu Chin-lung (吳金龍) placed third.
Additionally, Chen took bronze in men's bodybuilding, while Hsu Feng-shuo (許峰碩), who finished fourth in that category, was also the runner-up in men's classic bodybuilding.
The international championship was organized by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) and was held at the Western China International Expo City in Chengdu from May 22 to 24.
Among the tournament's illustrious past champions is Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and former California state governor.
