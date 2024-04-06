No injuries reported in Taipei Dome fire

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) A fire that broke out in an equipment room at Taipei Dome on Friday night was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries, according to the operators.

The fire started sometime after 11 p.m. in an air-conditioning equipment room on the second floor of the shopping mall area, and the security staff tried to quench the blaze when the fire alarm went off, said Jacky Yang (楊舜欽), deputy general manager of the Farglory Group that runs the multipurpose complex.

The staff also called the fire department at 11:31 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene five minutes later and quickly put out the blaze, Yang said in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday.

He said the fire was confined to an area of about one square meter, and there were no injuries.

There was also no damage to the indoor baseball stadium in the complex, Yang said, adding that the Taipei City Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire.

Taipei Dome houses the country's only indoor baseball stadium, which opened in December 2023 for the Asian Baseball Championship.

In early March this year, some 37,890 fans flocked to the venue for an exhibition game between Japan's Yomiuri Giants and Taiwan's CTBC Brothers, one of the teams in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL).

However, later in the month, when the CPBL defending champions, the Wei Chuan Dragons, were playing against the Brothers, there were water leaks at the indoor stadium, which reportedly has been plagued by that problem during rainy weather, since last December.