Taiwan's first pro boxing league to kick off in Taipei Friday

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The first-ever professional boxing league in Taiwan will hold its games in Taipei's Xinyi District on Friday, the Carry Fighting Championship (CFC) announced Monday.

To mark the inaugural season of the CFC, the league will stage 10 matches at Legacy Max on the sixth floor of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi's A11 store, including three exhibition bouts featuring six of its contracted boxers and a single-loss elimination competition featuring eight non-contracted fighters in the 75-kilogram weight class.

The champion of the non-contracted competition, or the "CFC Street," will be awarded prize money, the CFC said, without specifying the amount.

According to the CFC, spectators with tickets can enter the venue at 6 p.m. Friday and the event is scheduled to run for three hours starting at 7 p.m. Each ticket is priced at NT$600 (US$18.96).

On Saturday, the 60 kg and 67 kg weight class CFC competitions will be held at the same venue starting at 4 p.m., with eight boxers in each category vying for the prize money. People who buy tickets can enter from 3:30 p.m.

The CFC League, the pro league comprised of four weight classes with eight contracted boxers per group, is supposed to formally kick off soon, but it has revealed no further details as of press time Monday.