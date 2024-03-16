Taiwan's Pan scores 4-under 68 on day 2 of U.S. golf tournament

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 16 (CNA) Taiwanese golfer Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮) posted a 4-under 68 at the Players Championship in the United States on Friday and moved up one spot to joint 10th place in the tournament so far.

Pan, despite a sore left wrist, ended the second round at the TPC Sawgrass course with a total 7-under 137 to tie 10th with American players J.T. Poston, Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala.

Although two other players have not yet finished round two, Pan is expected to qualify for the next round.

The four-round championship, which carries a total prize money of US$25 million, is part of the annual PGA Tour.

The 32-year-old Taiwanese golfer, who won bronze in men's golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, noted after the tournament that despite scoring two birdies in the first five holes, he also logged two bogies.

Although play became tough when the wind got stronger, Pan said he kept aiming to reach the fairways.

"I like this course because if you hit the fairways, there's generally an opportunity to get a birdie," he explained, adding that he was feeling confident in his game.

The Taiwanese came down with a wrist injury last year and was sidelined for four months.

"My wrist has been bugging me since this morning," Pan said, adding that he has been playing in competitions for four weeks in a row and so needs a lot of rest to recover this weekend.

The Players Championship is being held in Florida from March 14-17.