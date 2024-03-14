TENNIS/Hsieh, Mertens advance to women's doubles semifinals at Indian Wells
Taipei, March 14 (CNA) Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and partner Elise Mertens dispatched Demi Schuurs and Luisa Stefani 6-1, 6-4 in Indian Wells Wednesday to advance to the women's doubles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open.
The Taiwanese-Belgian duo will face America's Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez on Thursday (Pacific Daylight Time) for a spot in the final of the WTA 1000 tournament.
Despite losing to Schuurs and Stefani in the quarterfinal at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in February, Hsieh and Martens made a blistering start to Wednesday's rematch in California.
Hsieh and Martens won three games without reply at the start of the first set, breaking their Dutch-Brazilian opponents' serve several times to clinch the opener 6-1.
In the second set, Hsieh and Mertens finally broke their opponents' serve at 4-4 before seeing out the set 6-4.
Hsieh and Mertens have won two women's doubles titles at Grand Slam tournaments together, including this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2021.
Hsieh also won the mixed doubles title at this year's Australian Open with Polish Jan Zielinski to become Melbourne's first double-doubles champion since Rennae Stubbs in 2000.
- Taiwan's Davis Cup journey ended by FranceThe Taiwanese tennis team's Davis Cup dream was ended when the country lost 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1) to France in a men's doubles match in Taipei on Sunday.02/04/2024 07:06 PM
- Taiwan trails France in first day of Davis Cup Finals qualifierTaiwan's top player Hsu Yu-hsiou (許育修) and world No. 238 Wu Tung-lin (吳東霖) on Saturday lost to their French opponents, leaving Taiwan trailing France on the first day of the 2024 ...02/03/2024 10:01 PM
- Taiwan to take on France in Davis Cup Finals qualifierTaiwan will take on France in a qualifying match in Taipei this weekend for the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, the farthest Taiwan has ever advanced in the international tennis ...02/02/2024 06:36 PM
- Sports
Hsieh, Mertens advance to women's doubles semifinals at Indian Wells03/14/2024 03:36 PM
- Politics
Blinken, Czech foreign minister express support for Taiwan during call03/14/2024 02:48 PM
- Business
- Politics
U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to promote NASA-Taiwan cooperation03/14/2024 01:32 PM
- Society
Kinmen sinking kills 2; CGA, China jointly searching for survivors03/14/2024 12:34 PM