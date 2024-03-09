To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) is still waiting for her first win against world No. 1 An Se-young in 2024 after squandering four match points in the 2024 French Open women's singles semifinal on Saturday.

Tai, who had led 18-11 and 20-16 in the deciding game, lost the final six points, four of them on unforced errors, to bow out of the Super 750 event in Paris in a 66-minute marathon in which An prevailed 12-21, 21-17, 22-20.

"I wasn't determined or decisive enough when I got to [match point] and was thinking too much. It's really too bad," a disappointed Tai told CNA.

Having not handled the pressure of closing out the match well, Tai said, "I just have to tell myself to be a little more patient."

Playing in the arena where the Olympic badminton tournament will be held later this year, the 29-year-old Tai had a 3-11 career record against An entering the match but had given the 22-year-old South Korean phenom a challenge in their last two encounters.

She lost in three games (falling 21-18 in the decider) to An at the Malaysia Open in January and defeated An at the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou in mid-December 2023 after trailing 19-10 in the third game.

From the beginning Saturday, it appeared the two were set for another competitive matchup, splitting the first 24 points of the first game.

But Tai then got impatient as An defended effectively, and she repeatedly sprayed shots wide and long, allowing An to win nine consecutive points and the first game.

Tai rallied to pull out to a 12-6 lead in the second game, but again let the South Korean back in and tie it at 14. But the Taiwanese held her nerve this time and won seven of the last 10 points to even the match.

The world No. 3 Tai seemed poised to score a big win when she took an 18-11 lead, but her confidence was slowly drained by some effective shot-making by An and more unforced errors.

A rare error by An and smash winner down the line by Tai gave her four match points, but an An winner directed at Tai's body, and three Tai errors -- a simple backhand that went long, a muffed drop shot and a rushed return of serve that went way wide -- left the match tied.

Tai Tzu-ying (top) and South Korea's An Se-young (bottom) at the 2024 French Open women's singles semifinal on Saturday. CNA photo March 9, 2024

An took advantage, winning the next two points on a well-placed overhead and a final Tai error to advance to the finals.

For Tai, An's patience and defense were a challenge but also inspiration to get better.

"She is so steady and fast, and those things show me where I'm not good enough. I'll make adjustments and try to improve and next time I play her, we'll see if I can break through," Tai told CNA.

Though she stumbled against An, Tai was pleased with the new Adidas Arena that will host the badminton events at the Olympics.

"It's great overall. The surrounding, lighting and spectators are all good, and the drift is just like that at other venues," she said.