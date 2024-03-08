BADMINTON/Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying advances to 2024 French Open semis
Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Taiwanese badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) is set to face off against South Korea's An Se Young in the women's singles semifinal of the 2024 French Open on Saturday after sweeping Japan's Aya Ohori 2-0 on Friday.
Ranked world No. 3, Tai will take on the world No. 1 from South Korea in the Super 750 event in Paris for their second encounter of the year, nearly two months after her loss to An in the Malaysia Open finals.
Tai dominated her match against Ohori, clinching victory in just 38 minutes with game scores of 21-17, 21-10, extending her head-to-head record against Ohori to 10-1.
In the first game, Tai and Ohori stood neck and neck, tied at 17, before Tai pulled ahead with a 4-0 run to take a 1-0 lead.
Game 2 saw Tai maintain her lead throughout, with the margin reaching 12 points at its largest when Tai led 19-7, ultimately securing the victory with ease.
"I just tried to play it my way and avoid making mistakes, which I didn't do well in Game 1," Tai told CNA after the match. "It doesn't matter who I will play next, the bottom line is to play it my way and play it well."
An Se Young has been known as Tai's kryptonite, defeating the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist from Taiwan 11 times in their previous 14 matches.
However, An has been plagued by an injured right knee for months, during which she yielded to Tai at the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China last December, and was forced to withdraw from her quarterfinal match with Singapore's Yeo Jia Min (楊佳敏) at the India Open in January.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) was eliminated from the men's singles event following a straight games loss to Thailand's world No. 8 Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Despite sweeping world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen 2-0 on Thursday, Wang, the world No. 27th player, failed to pull out another upset two days in a row, yielding to Vitidsarn 21-18, 21-16 after a 51-minute battle.
- Taiwan's Wang into quarterfinals after beating world No. 1 shuttlerTaiwanese badminton player Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) on Thursday upset world No. 1 shuttler Viktor Axelsen to advance to the men's singles quarterfinals at the YONEX French Open 2024.03/08/2024 03:25 PM
- Taiwan shuttlers Lee, Yang bag men's doubles title at German OpenTaiwanese badminton players Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒) bested their Chinese opponents to clinch the men's doubles title at the Yonex German Open on Sunday.03/04/2024 12:24 PM
- 'I made it through': Chou Tien-chen conquers cancer on way to titleChou Tien-chen (周天成) had a poor year by his standards in 2023, so his joyous celebration after winning the men's singles title Sunday at the Thailand Masters, an event a top 10 ...02/05/2024 08:48 PM
- Cross-Strait
Defense ministry reiterates Taiwan's right to self-defense03/08/2024 11:21 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying advances to 2024 French Open semis03/08/2024 10:33 PM
- Society
Ex-Nantou school principal impeached over multiple sexual assault cases03/08/2024 09:48 PM
- Culture
Idas Losin to become Taiwan's 2nd Indigenous artist at Sydney Biennale03/08/2024 09:39 PM
- Society
Labor rights groups demand substantive review of Indian workers MOU03/08/2024 09:16 PM