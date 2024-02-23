TABLE TENNIS/Taiwan advances to men's World Team Table Tennis Championships semis
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Taiwan's male paddlers made it to the World Team Table Tennis Championships semifinals Friday after sweeping their German opponents 3-0 in Busan, South Korea.
This is the team's best performance in the tourney over the past decade, tying its record set in Tokyo in 2014.
The sweep was achieved following a dogfight lasting over 2.5 hours, with Chuang Chih-yuan (莊智淵) and Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) defeating their opponents in consecutive 3-2 thrillers, followed by a 3-1 win by Kao Cheng-jui (高承睿).
Chuang, now 42, and world No. 10 Dang Qiu were tied 2-2 after the first four games before Chuang pulled ahead and took a 10-5 lead for a match point.
Although he yielded four points in a row, the Taiwan table tennis legend had no difficulty closing out the game.
The second match saw Lin take on Dimitrij Ovtcharov, against whom he has won three times and lost four times, including a 3-4 defeat in the men's singles bronze playoff at the Tokyo Olympics.
Lin lost the first two games, before he pulled it back with three consecutive 11-9 games, drawing oohs and ahhs from spectators.
The 19-year-old Kao lost his first game to Patrick Franziska but was triumphant in the next three to take the win.
Taiwan is set to face off against France in the semifinals at 5 p.m. on Saturday local time.
- Taiwan clinches Paris Olympic spots in four table tennis eventsTaiwan secured berths in four table tennis events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Wednesday following victories at the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships ...02/22/2024 05:50 PM
- Taiwan duo wins U15 boys' doubles at ITTF World Youth ChampionshipsTaiwan's table tennis duo Kuo Guan-hong (郭冠宏) and Hsu Hsien-chia (徐絃家) clinched the gold medal in the U15 boys' doubles event at the ITTF World Youth Championships in Nova ...12/03/2023 01:44 PM
- Paddler Lin Yun-ju nails 1st WTT Champions title in FrankfurtTable tennis player Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) achieved a new milestone in his pro career Sunday in Germany by lifting his first-ever World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions trophy.11/06/2023 06:06 PM
- Sports
Taiwan advances to men's World Team Table Tennis Championships semis02/23/2024 10:34 PM
- Cross-Strait
Over 80% of Taiwanese favor maintaining status quo with China: survey02/23/2024 10:27 PM
- Business
20th edition of Taiwan International Orchid Show opens in Tainan02/23/2024 09:55 PM
- Culture
Kaohsiung museum to hold special 30th anniversary exhibition02/23/2024 09:23 PM
- Business
TSMC helps Kumamoto regain pivotal position: Japanese business leader02/23/2024 09:02 PM