Judo star Yang Yung-wei bags bronze at Grand Prix Portugal 2024

Taipei, Jan. 27 (CNA) Taiwan judo star Yang Yung-wei (楊勇緯) won bronze in the men's under-60 kilogram category at the Grand Prix Portugal 2024 on Friday.

Yang, who was defeated by Dilshodbek Baratov of Uzbekistan in the round of eight, bounced back to beat three-time Grand Prix winner Balabay Aghayev from Azerbaijan in the repechage after Aghayev was given three shido -- called when rule violations occur -- while the two were competing in the golden score contest -- sudden death overtime.

The 26-year-old Taiwanese judoka faced off against 20-year-old Youssry Samy of Egypt in the bronze medal game, and took the Egyptian opponent down with a triangle choke -- a chokehold that encircles the neck and one arm with the legs -- successfully taking the bronze medal, the first for the Taiwanese judo star this season.

In the wake of the match, Yang's coach Liu Wen-teng (劉文等) told CNA that there were more competitors than usual because it is the year of the Summer Olympics, but that despite this Yang had showcased his skills and perseverance and performed well.

Although it was a bit of a pity for Yang to lose in the round of eight, in the future "we will pay closer attention to the process," Liu said.

Meanwhile, Yang is scheduled to compete in the Judo Grand Slam Paris next week in his bid to carry on raking in points ahead of the Paris Olympics.