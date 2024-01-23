Hsieh Su-wei reaches Australian Open mixed doubles semifinal

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis ace Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Jan Zielinski of Poland advanced to the Australian Open mixed doubles semifinal on Tuesday, after a straight-sets win against American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and German Kevin Krawietz.

The third-seeded duo battled past No. 7 seeds Melichar-Martinez and Krawietz 6-2, 6-3 in just under 60 minutes. Hsieh and Zielinski led 4-1 in the first set after two breaks of serve and went on to win the set for the loss of just one more game.

In the second set, Hsieh and Zielinski broke their opponents' serve in the seventh game to lead 4-3. They clinched victory two games later.

This is the first time Hsieh has reached the mixed doubles semifinal at the Australian Open since 2015, equaling her personal best in the mixed doubles event.

Seeking her first Australian Open mixed doubles title, Hsieh said she enjoyed the match and is looking forward to more victories with Zielinski.

The duo next face wildcard duo Jaimee Fourlis and Andrew Harris from Australia.

Meanwhile, Hsieh, a four-time Wimbledon women's doubles champion and two-time French Open women's doubles champion, also advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals with Belgium's Elise Mertens.