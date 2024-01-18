BASKETBALL/Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins arrives in Taiwan
Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) Four-time NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins arrived in Taiwan Thursday with several dozen fans gathered at the airport to greet him.
Cousins' flight landed at Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2 at around 8:24 p.m. He waved to the assembled fans before posing for photos in the arrivals area with representatives from the Taiwan Beer Leopards.
In a video posted to the Beer Leopards' Facebook page filmed just before his flight, Cousins said he was excited to be joining the team, and was looking forward to "put[ting] on a show for the fans."
Cousins, nicknamed "Boogie," will make his first public appearance in Taiwan this time at a press conference on Friday at the Sheraton Taoyuan Hotel, before playing back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday at Taoyuan Arena, the Leopards' home court.
He will face off against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks at 2 p.m. Saturday in his T1 LEAGUE debut, and then play the defending champion New Taipei CTBC DEA on Sunday at 7 p.m.
The American big man will wear No. 15 on his Leopards jersey, according to the poster released by the Leopards.
There is no definite answer as to how long Cousins will play for the Taoyuan franchise as Leopards CEO Johnny Chang (張建偉) said the team plans to renew Cousins' contract monthly based on his chemistry with the team.
The Leopards have arranged an exclusive two-hour fan meeting event on Jan. 29, to be attended by 58 fans, including 50 individuals who purchased a NT$20,000 ticket.
The other eight fans will be picked from spectators who buy courtside seats for the Leopards' four home games on Jan. 20, 21, 27 and 28. The franchise will randomly draw two from each game, it said.
- Former NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins to arrive in Taiwan ThursdayFour-time NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday night ahead of his debut with the Taiwan Beer Leopards of the professional basketball T1 LEAGUE on ...01/16/2024 03:37 PM
- New Taipei Kings advance to EASL Final Four on Jeremy Lin's clutch threeThe New Taipei Kings advanced to the Final Four of the East Asia Super League (EASL) on Wednesday after clinching a 67-63 home victory over the Ryukyu Golden Kings courtesy of ...01/11/2024 03:52 PM
- Lioneers frustrate Dreamers' record run as backcourt dances onThe Hsinchu Toplus Lioneers proved themselves a threat to all P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) teams after they broke the Formosa Dreamers' record-tying 10-game winning streak on Sunday.01/08/2024 03:30 PM
- Society
Revival of Formosan landlocked salmon population a success: Park official01/18/2024 10:56 PM
- Business
TSMC forecasts sales to grow by over 20% in 202401/18/2024 10:32 PM
- Business
Deputy economics minister addresses Taipower losses, energy future01/18/2024 10:08 PM
- Society
Yunlin farm hit by avian flu, 1,477 geese culled01/18/2024 10:06 PM
- Sports
Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins arrives in Taiwan01/18/2024 10:00 PM