Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) Four-time NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins arrived in Taiwan Thursday with several dozen fans gathered at the airport to greet him.

Cousins' flight landed at Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 2 at around 8:24 p.m. He waved to the assembled fans before posing for photos in the arrivals area with representatives from the Taiwan Beer Leopards.

In a video posted to the Beer Leopards' Facebook page filmed just before his flight, Cousins said he was excited to be joining the team, and was looking forward to "put[ting] on a show for the fans."

Cousins, nicknamed "Boogie," will make his first public appearance in Taiwan this time at a press conference on Friday at the Sheraton Taoyuan Hotel, before playing back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday at Taoyuan Arena, the Leopards' home court.

He will face off against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks at 2 p.m. Saturday in his T1 LEAGUE debut, and then play the defending champion New Taipei CTBC DEA on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The American big man will wear No. 15 on his Leopards jersey, according to the poster released by the Leopards.

There is no definite answer as to how long Cousins will play for the Taoyuan franchise as Leopards CEO Johnny Chang (張建偉) said the team plans to renew Cousins' contract monthly based on his chemistry with the team.

The Leopards have arranged an exclusive two-hour fan meeting event on Jan. 29, to be attended by 58 fans, including 50 individuals who purchased a NT$20,000 ticket.

The other eight fans will be picked from spectators who buy courtside seats for the Leopards' four home games on Jan. 20, 21, 27 and 28. The franchise will randomly draw two from each game, it said.