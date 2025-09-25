Winning numbers for July-August uniform invoice lottery released

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$328,467) special prize in the July-August uniform invoice lottery in Taiwan is 53960536, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, the winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 51509866, and the three numbers for the NT$200,000 first prize are 43074088, 22870220, 38253117.

Holders of receipts with serial numbers matching the last seven digits of any of the first prize numbers will win the NT$40,000 prize, while those holding receipts with serial numbers matching the last six digits win NT$10,000.

Other prizes include NT$4,000 for receipts with the same last five digits as the last five digits of the first prize numbers, NT$1,000 for receipts with the last four digits matching, and NT$200 for receipts with the last three digits.

The prizes can be claimed from Oct. 6 to Jan. 5 next year.

Meanwhile, the MOF has also drawn prizes exclusively for cloud-based invoices.

A total of 30 cloud-based invoice receipts have been drawn as the winners of NT$1 million prizes, while 16,000 were drawn for NT$2,000, 100,000 for NT$800, and 3.15 million for NT$500.

Winners of prizes up to NT$1,000 can claim them at PX Mart, Simple Mart, 7-Eleven, Family Mart, OK Mart and Hi-life convenience stores.

Prizes of up to NT$40,000 can be collected at credit cooperatives across Taiwan, as well as First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan in cash, the ministry said.