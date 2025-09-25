Focus Taiwan App
Winning numbers for July-August uniform invoice lottery released

09/25/2025 04:11 PM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The winning number for the NT$10 million (US$328,467) special prize in the July-August uniform invoice lottery in Taiwan is 53960536, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Thursday.

Meanwhile, the winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 51509866, and the three numbers for the NT$200,000 first prize are 43074088, 22870220, 38253117.

Holders of receipts with serial numbers matching the last seven digits of any of the first prize numbers will win the NT$40,000 prize, while those holding receipts with serial numbers matching the last six digits win NT$10,000.

Other prizes include NT$4,000 for receipts with the same last five digits as the last five digits of the first prize numbers, NT$1,000 for receipts with the last four digits matching, and NT$200 for receipts with the last three digits.

The prizes can be claimed from Oct. 6 to Jan. 5 next year.

Meanwhile, the MOF has also drawn prizes exclusively for cloud-based invoices.

A total of 30 cloud-based invoice receipts have been drawn as the winners of NT$1 million prizes, while 16,000 were drawn for NT$2,000, 100,000 for NT$800, and 3.15 million for NT$500.

Winners of prizes up to NT$1,000 can claim them at PX Mart, Simple Mart, 7-Eleven, Family Mart, OK Mart and Hi-life convenience stores.

Prizes of up to NT$40,000 can be collected at credit cooperatives across Taiwan, as well as First Commercial Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan in cash, the ministry said.

(By James Lo)

Enditem/ASG

