Hualien residents recount terrifying moment when floodwaters rushed in

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) Residents of Guangfu Township in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County recalled Wednesday the terrifying moment a day earlier when floodwaters crashed into homes and shops after a barrier lake overflowed, killing at least 14 people and leaving 124 others missing.

The overflow from Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake on Tuesday, which was triggered by Typhoon Ragasa, destroyed the Matai'an Creek Bridge on Provincial Highway 9 and sent torrents of muddy water into the township's commercial center.

The rushing water submerged the ground floors of many houses and stores, and as the waters receded, streets were blanketed in thick sludge, and residents rushed to salvage what they could.

A fruit shop owner surnamed Tsai (蔡), who runs a store near the Guangfu railway station, told CNA she began gathering her belongings after hearing a police evacuation broadcast, but water surged up from the drains within seconds and flooded her shop.

"It was terrifying. The water came in all at once, sweeping away fruit racks and electric scooters. We had no time to save anything," she said, noting that her family only had time to run upstairs to take shelter.

Another resident, surnamed Hsu (徐), said he had never seen flooding of this scale and thought his higher-ground home would be safe.

Instead, floodwaters rose to about 25 centimeters inside his home, leaving a 10-cm layer of mud after it drained.

"I've never seen anything like this," he said.

His sister-in-law said the flood had destroyed nearly everything in her house.

"All the furniture in my kitchen and living room, including my refrigerator, was toppled by the water," she said.

Hsu's neighbor said he was in a convenience store Tuesday and saw cars being swept away by the floodwaters.

"I was scared to leave because I could be hit by a floating refrigerator or garbage," he told CNA. He said he then waited for the water to subside before taking shelter at the train station.

Meanwhile, Kao Chen-han (高晨瀚), a social worker at World Vision Taiwan's branch in Hualien's Fenglin Township, which was also affected by the floodwaters, said he first heard a "rumbling river sound" and thought it was just heavy rain.

"But very quickly I knew something was wrong. I ran to the third floor, and from the rooftop all I could see was water and cars being swept away," he said.

World Vision Taiwan said its social workers were checking on more than 100 vulnerable children and youth in the disaster zone and had set up a child care center in Guangfu Township.

One child remained unaccounted for, the charity said.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Typhoon Ragasa had claimed 14 lives -- all in Guangfu Township -- caused 34 injuries, including 18 in Hualien County, and left 124 people missing, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

A total of 3,285 people were evacuated from Guangfu, Fenglin and Wanrong townships in Hualien.

