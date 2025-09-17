Taiwan Expo opens in the Philippines; US$50m in business deals expected

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Manila, Sept. 17 (CNA) A Taiwan trade fair opened in the Philippines on Wednesday, with the organizers setting their sights on US$50 million in business opportunities.

The Taiwan Expo, organized by the International Trade Administration and the government-sponsored Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), has drawn the participation of more than 140 Taiwanese enterprises, TAITRA said.

It is being held over three days under the themes of "Green & Sustainability," "Agritech & Aquatech," "Health & Wellness," "Smart Technology," and "Intelligent Lifestyle," according to the organizers.

The expo kicked off Wednesday with displays of freestyle basketball and Taiwanese street dance, symbolizing cooperation between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The opening ceremony was led by TIATRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) and Wilson Tecson, a board member of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO).

Speaking with reporters after the ceremony, Huang said the international trade landscape has changed significantly in the six years since the last Taiwan Expo was held in 2019.

Amid the restructuring of the global supply chains and growing geopolitical tensions, the Philippine government and business sector have been focusing more closely on Taiwan's technologies and solutions, he said.

In 2017 and 2019, the Taiwan Expo resulted in trade deals of more than US$50 million, Huang said, adding that it will be no less this year and will enhance economic ties between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The Philippines, Taiwan's nearest neighbor in Southeast Asia, has a population of 110 million, which indicates significant consumer power, he said, adding that it is attracting the attention of an increasing number of Taiwanese companies amid the restructuring of the supply chains.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's representative to the Philippines Wallace Chow (周民淦) said at the expo that the Philippine government has been pushing for development of the country's telecom infrastructure, green energy, agricultural product processing, and industrial zones.

Those efforts are being made in tandem with Taiwan's development of its information and communications expertise, green technologies, and smart manufacturing, Chow said.

He expressed hopes that the two sides would share information on industrial development and thus create a win-win situation.

In response, Enunina Mangio, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCCI), said the PCCI strongly supports the efforts by Taiwan and the Philippines to establish a comprehensive and lasting partnership, which business leaders and PCCI members are encouraged to join.

The "Health & Wellness" pavilion at the expo promoted wider access to healthcare. It featured international referrals, specialty health services, high-end health checks, AI diagnosis, long-distance health monitoring, information and communications, and big data.

The "Agritech & Aquatech" pavilion highlighted a comprehensive technology chain, from production to transportation and consumption. It focused on applications such as the Internet of the Things and AI, and also featured cold chain logistics and refrigerated storage expertise, which TAITRA said will help to enhance the resilience and sustainability of the Philippines' agricultural and fishery industries.

Economic ties between Taipei and Manila have grown in recent years, with bilateral trade in 2024 totaling US$6.71 billion, making Taiwan the 11th largest trading partner of the Philippines, according to government data.

In the first seven months of the year, bilateral trade rose 8.5 percent from a year earlier, vaulting Taiwan into the position of the Philippines' 10th largest trading partner, the data shows.