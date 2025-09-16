Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

2 tropical systems could develop into typhoons: Weather agency

09/16/2025 07:13 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Statlite Image taken from the CWA
Statlite Image taken from the CWA

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday that two tropical systems could become typhoons, with the first possibly triggering a sea warning on Thursday or Friday.

CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA that the first system was located about 840 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday and was moving northwest toward the Bashi Channel.

According to Chang, this system could strengthen into a typhoon within 48 hours and pass closest to Taiwan on Thursday or Friday, with southern Taiwan and eastern Taiwan expected to face the biggest impact.

Chang noted that another tropical disturbance near Guam could intensify into a tropical depression as early as Wednesday or Thursday and could rapidly strengthen into a typhoon, with the highest chance of approaching Taiwan around Monday or Tuesday next week.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and James Thompson)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    45