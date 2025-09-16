2 tropical systems could develop into typhoons: Weather agency
Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Tuesday that two tropical systems could become typhoons, with the first possibly triggering a sea warning on Thursday or Friday.
CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA that the first system was located about 840 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, as of 2 p.m. Tuesday and was moving northwest toward the Bashi Channel.
According to Chang, this system could strengthen into a typhoon within 48 hours and pass closest to Taiwan on Thursday or Friday, with southern Taiwan and eastern Taiwan expected to face the biggest impact.
Chang noted that another tropical disturbance near Guam could intensify into a tropical depression as early as Wednesday or Thursday and could rapidly strengthen into a typhoon, with the highest chance of approaching Taiwan around Monday or Tuesday next week.
