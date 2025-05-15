Man arrested after brandishing chainsaw in Tainan convenience store

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, May 15 (CNA) A Tainan man was arrested and placed under investigation for drug possession after threatening convenience store customers with a chainsaw following an altercation on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, when the 45-year-old suspect surnamed Hsiao (蕭) entered a convenience store on Zhongzheng Road, Chang Chun-hsiung (張俊雄), deputy head of the Tainan Police Department's Gueiren Precinct, told reporters Thursday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Hsiao opened up a package of earphones, but appeared to have second thoughts about buying them as he waited in the check-out line, Chang said.

Two other customers in the line confronted Hsiao about his behavior, sparking an argument that led to pushing and shoving, Chang said.

After the altercation, Hsiao, who works in landscaping, went out to his motorcycle and retrieved a chainsaw. He returned to the store and began waving it at the customers, before he was tackled and held down by bystanders, Chang said.

Chang said police officers arriving at the scene arrested Hsiao and seized 2.8 grams of heroin, 1.3 grams of amphetamines and a pipe for smoking the drugs from his motorcycle.

He was later turned over to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office to be investigated for drug possession and attempted murder, Chang said.