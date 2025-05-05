Fraudster given life sentence for killing two money mules

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The Supreme Court has upheld a ruling made by a lower court to give a man a life sentence for shooting to death two other men belonging to the same fraud gang.

The verdict is final.

Su first received a life sentence from the Taoyuan District Court in his initial trial in October 2023, and he was deprived of his civil rights for life.

The Taiwan High Court upheld the verdict in January 2025, and the Supreme Court on Monday rejected Su's final appeal against the ruling.

The case dates back to August 2022 when Su directed two other men surnamed Yang (楊) and Chen (陳) from the same fraud ring as his to withdraw money at a bank in Xinzhuang District in New Taipei.

Yang and Chen were arrested on the spot, however, after bank staff noticed something strange and notified police. When questioned by the police, the two admitted that they went there to withdraw money on Su's instructions, according to a recent court document.

After learning of this, Su asked Yang and Chen to change their statement and tell police that they did not go to withdraw the money under his instructions.

Yang demanded that Su pay them NT$8 million (US$268,200) if he wanted them to change their statement.

Angered by the request, Su bought a modified pistol and bullets from an unknown person and brought them to a rental suite in Taoyuan where he met with Yang, Chen and others on the evening of Sept. 1, 2022.

After Su showed his gun, the others left and he immediately got into an argument with Yang and Chen.

He first fired two shots at Yang's right temple and the top of his head, killing him on the spot, before shooting Chen in his right temple, leading to his immediate death, according to court rulings.