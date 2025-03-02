Balmy weather to continue Sunday as cold front looms

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) Warm and mostly sunny weather is forecast across Taiwan Sunday, but the arrival of a cold front on Tuesday could plunge temperatures into the mid-teens, forecasters said.

According to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), temperatures Sunday will rise to 28-30 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 32-33 degrees in the center and south.

Much of Taiwan proper will see sunny to partly cloudy skies, with cloudier weather in the east, and overnight lows in the upper teens in the north and low 20s in the south, the CWA's forecast showed.

Similar, but mostly cloudy weather, is expected on Monday, the CWA said.

On Tuesday, however, the arrival of a cold air mass will cause a rapid drop in temperatures, with lows as much as 15 degrees cooler than the previous day's highs, said independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

The cold front, which is expected to last through next weekend, will bring steady rainfall on Tuesday, along with multiple waves of showers over the following days, Wu said.

During that period, temperatures in the Taipei area could drop to around 14-15 degrees, Wu said.