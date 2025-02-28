Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Prosecutors seek 12-year jail sentence for ex-Taiyen Chairman Chen Chi-yu in corruption case

@China Times: Trump refuses to commit to stopping China from using force against Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Taiwan bans exchanges with 7 Chinese military, industrial universities

@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang says he is excited about AI demand

@Commercial Times: Nvidia's financial report shows AI demand remains strong

@Taipei Times: Civil servants required to make pledge

