02/28/2025 10:25 AM
Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Prosecutors seek 12-year jail sentence for ex-Taiyen Chairman Chen Chi-yu in corruption case
@China Times: Trump refuses to commit to stopping China from using force against Taiwan
@Liberty Times: Taiwan bans exchanges with 7 Chinese military, industrial universities
@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang says he is excited about AI demand
@Commercial Times: Nvidia's financial report shows AI demand remains strong
@Taipei Times: Civil servants required to make pledge
Latest
- Society
Tainan prosecutors probe death of student over alleged bullying02/28/2025 09:37 PM
- Society
Taxi driver arrested after deserted pet cats found brutally killed02/28/2025 09:20 PM
- Politics
EU condemns alleged sabotage of Taiwan's undersea cables02/28/2025 08:29 PM
- Society
Pneumococcal vaccines made free for high-risk Taiwanese aged 19-6402/28/2025 06:59 PM
- Politics
Ex-USAID adviser hopes Taiwan partnership endures amid uncertainty02/28/2025 05:37 PM