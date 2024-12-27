200,000 doses of Novavax JN. 1 COVID-19 vaccine available from Jan. 1

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Friday announced that it will make 200,000 doses of protein-based vaccine targeting the JN. 1 subvariant of COVID-19 available to the general public from Jan. 1.

In a news release, the CDC said it had purchased 200,000 doses of Novavax JN.1 vaccine.

The CDC said the protein-based vaccine provided an alternative for those who previously had an adverse reaction to more common mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

The Novavax JN. 1 jabs will be made available to those aged 12 and above from Jan. 1 next year, according to CDC Deputy Director-General Tseng Shu-huai (曾淑慧)

Meanwhile, 1.7 million out of the 5.5 million doses of Moderna's mRNA-based JN.1 COVID-19 vaccine procured by the CDC have already been administered, CDC statistics showed.

As Taiwan is well-stocked with mRNA vaccines, Tseng said that unvaccinated individuals, particularly those over 65 with chronic illnesses, should get a shot as soon as possible to lower the chances of developing terminal symptoms due to COVID-19.

People should also be aware that it takes two weeks for a vaccine to begin providing protection against COVID-19, Tseng added.