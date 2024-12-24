Health ministry reveals details of expanded cancer screening eligibility

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) on Tuesday announced the expanded eligibility criteria and new tests for Taiwan's national cancer screening programs set to be introduced on Jan. 1.

Health Minister Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源) told a news conference that the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) will provide subsidies for more individuals to be screened for cervical cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and lung cancer.

The programs have "significantly contributed to improving Taiwan's public health," Chiu said.

According to HPA data, 4.87 million cancer screenings were conducted under the programs in 2023, leading to the identification of around 11,000 cancer cases, Chiu added.

Lin Li-ju (林莉茹), head of the HPA's Cancer Prevention and Control Division, told CNA that the expanded coverage would also be available to foreigners enrolled in Taiwan's National Health Insurance (NHI) system.

The subsidies provided by the HPA will "fully cover" the variable costs of the four screening types for eligible individuals, Lin added.

According to the HPA, to screen for colorectal cancer, the eligibility for biennial subsidized fecal occult blood tests will be expanded from the current age range of 50-74 to include those aged 45 to 74.

Individuals aged 40-44 with a family history of colorectal cancer will also be able to receive these tests.

In terms of cervical cancer screenings, the HPA said that the age limit for subsidized pap smear tests for women would be lowered from 30 and above to 25 and above.

Testing services for human papillomavirus (HPV) -- a virus that can cause cervical cancer and cancers of the external genital organs in both men and women -- will also be introduced as a one-time test for women when they reach the ages of 35, 45 and 65.

For breast cancer screenings, subsidized biennial mammograms will be available for women in the 40-74 age range, instead of the current 45-70 age group, the HPA added.

To screen for lung cancer, the programs will expand eligibility for biennial subsidized low-dose computed tomography (LCRT), reducing the age range for individuals with a family history of the disease to 45-74 for men and 40-74 for women, from the current 50-74 and 45-74, respectively.

Subsidized LCRT tests will also be made available to more individuals aged 50-74 with a history of heavy smoking, the HPA added.