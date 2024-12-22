Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks theme, preview video released
Taipei, Dec. 22 (CNA) Taiwan's government and the operator of Taipei 101 on Sunday made public the theme and a preview video of the upcoming Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks show.
Chia Yeong-chieh (賈永婕), chairwoman of the Taipei Financial Center Corp. that owns and operates Taipei 101, released a 75-second video simulation of the fireworks display on her Facebook page.
Meanwhile, according to a Ministry of Finance report submitted to the Legislature, the themes of this year's five-plus minute Taipei 101 fireworks display are "Team Taiwan" and "Champion," in recognition of Taiwan's triumph last month at the WBSC Premier12 baseball championship.
Taiwan's government holds a large stake in the Taipei Financial Center Corp. via publicly owned companies.
In the report, the ministry noted that Taipei 101 saw steady revenue growth in 2024 driven by an increase in younger shoppers, luxury goods and jewelry sales, as well as rebounding numbers of international tourists.
As of the end of November, Taipei 101 had generated NT$5.437 billion (US$166.6 million) in revenue, up 7.43 percent over the same period in 2023, with full-year revenue expected to exceed NT$6 billion, the report said.
In 2025, the company expects year-on-year after-tax net income growth of around 4 percent, the Finance Ministry said.
- Society
Free single-use toiletries to be banned in hotels from 202512/22/2024 05:30 PM
- Culture
Popstar A-Mei's Taipei Dome concert leaves residents feeling shaken12/22/2024 04:53 PM
- Society
Taipei 101 New Year's fireworks theme, preview video released12/22/2024 04:25 PM
- Business
Taiwan High Speed Rail on track to break ridership record this year12/22/2024 02:37 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Olympic breakdancer places 6th at world championship12/22/2024 01:04 PM