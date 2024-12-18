Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Twin-city forum: Shanghai to promote group tours to Taiwan

@China Times: Shanghai will promote group tours to Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Premier Cho: Government to accelerate injection of insurance funds into infrastructure

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia's GB200 production ramp-up may be delayed by one quarter

@Commercial Times: Tour groups from Shanghai may be allowed to visit Taiwan

@Taipei Times: Canada passes resolution on Taiwan

