Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Twin-city forum: Shanghai to promote group tours to Taiwan
@China Times: Shanghai will promote group tours to Taiwan
@Liberty Times: Premier Cho: Government to accelerate injection of insurance funds into infrastructure
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia's GB200 production ramp-up may be delayed by one quarter
@Commercial Times: Tour groups from Shanghai may be allowed to visit Taiwan
@Taipei Times: Canada passes resolution on Taiwan
