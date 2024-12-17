To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan to provide free flu vaccines to all residents from Jan. 1

Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) Taiwan's government is offering free flu vaccines to all unvaccinated residents aged 6 months or older starting Jan. 1 until the vaccine supply is used up.

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced the expansion of its anti-influenza program in a press release on Tuesday, saying that its goal is to maximize vaccine coverage before the flu season peaks in the coming weeks.

Both Taiwanese citizens and foreign nationals possessing an Alien Resident Certificate are now eligible for the service, said the CDC, which has already provided around 5.6 million vaccine doses to higher-risk individuals since Oct. 1.

About 960,000 doses of the vaccine are still available, and over 4,000 healthcare vendors are facilitating the nationwide program, according the CDC.

The CDC urged residents to check its flu prevention website (https://antiflu.cdc.gov.tw/), download its mobile app, or call its Epidemic Prevention Hotline on 0800-001-922 to locate a nearby healthcare provider participating in the program.

"Remember to vaccinate the whole family together to protect the young and old at home," the press release said, adding that those age groups were most vulnerable to seasonal influenza.

The CDC reminded residents that although vaccines cannot completely prevent flu infections, they are the most effective method recommended by the World Health Organization.