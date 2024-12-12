Focus Taiwan App
MRT Circular Line returns to full service Thursday

12/12/2024 11:11 AM
Trains on the New Taipei Metro's Circular Line approach a station in this undated photo. CNA file photo
Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) New Taipei Metro's Circular (Yellow) Line will resume full service at noon Thursday, as repairs have been completed on the last section of the line that was damaged by a major earthquake in April, the city's mayor said.

The section of the MRT line between Banqiao and Zhonghe stations has been tested for safety following the repairs, and it will reopen fully at noon, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said Thursday.

The 7.2 magnitude quake that struck Taiwan on April 3 resulted in the closure of the Circular Line, with the most severe damage occurring between Banxin and Zhongyuan stations, where the box girders were thrown out of alignment.

While there was also some damage on other parts of the line, service was restored a few days after the earthquake, but the section between Banqiao and Zhonghe stations remained closed until Thursday.

(By Sunrise Huang and Christie Chen)

Enditem/pc

Commuters wait to board a train on the Circular Line in New Taipei on Thursday. CNA photo Dec. 12, 2024
