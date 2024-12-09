Taiwan headline news
12/09/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Regime of Syria's Bashar al-Assad collapses
@China Times: Two sides of Taiwan Strait share sovereignty but have different governments: Wang Jin-pyng
@Liberty Times: Communist China aims to 'rebuild red supply chain'
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia teams up with Taiwan's supply chain to make a push
@Commercial Times: Production of TSMC 2nm chips getting closer
@Taipei Times: CCP aims to lure Taiwanese at summit
