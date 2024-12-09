Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Regime of Syria's Bashar al-Assad collapses

@China Times: Two sides of Taiwan Strait share sovereignty but have different governments: Wang Jin-pyng

@Liberty Times: Communist China aims to 'rebuild red supply chain'

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia teams up with Taiwan's supply chain to make a push

@Commercial Times: Production of TSMC 2nm chips getting closer

@Taipei Times: CCP aims to lure Taiwanese at summit

