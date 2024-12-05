4 more suspects detained over alleged green energy-related corruption

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) Four more people have been detained for their alleged involvement in green energy-related corruption, according to a news release issued by the Changhua District Prosecutors Office on Thursday.

The detained suspects were active-duty and retired military personnel, identified by their last names Chang (張), Chen (陳), Hsu (許) and Yeh (葉).

They are suspected of having colluded with a middleman, who is believed to have ties with a criminal gang, in soliciting bribes from a green energy businessman, the office said without elaborating.

Working in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice's Investigation Bureau and the latter's Maritime Affairs Field Division, raids were carried out at 34 locations in Taichung, New Taipei and Taoyuan on Dec. 3, during which a total of NT$1.3 million (US$40,158) in cash was seized.

Among the 31 individuals questioned, some were granted bail ranging from NT$100,000 to NT$500,000, while prosecutors requested that Chang, Chen, Hsu and Yeh be detained and held incommunicado due to the risk that they could flee, collude or destroy evidence.

The four are being investigated for alleged contravention of the Anti-Corruption Act, the office said.

The detention request was granted by the Changhua District Court on Wednesday, it said.

The case was uncovered after Changhua prosecutors launched the third wave of crackdown on green energy-related corruption.

In the first two crackdowns carried out in August and October, a total of NT$16.77 million was seized, while nine people remain detained and under investigation, the office said, indicating that collusion between civil servants, gangsters and unscrupulous manufacturers will not be tolerated.