Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Water supply to be suspended for 40 hours in New Taipei's Banqiao

12/03/2024 07:51 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Image: Unsplash
Image: Unsplash

New Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The water supply to about 26,000 households in areas of Banqiao District, New Taipei will be temporarily suspended from Dec. 9 for pipeline maintenance, the city's Water Resources Department announced Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. that day, the water supply will be suspended for 40 hours until 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 to carry out maintenance work on an old underground pipeline along Nanya South Road, the department said in a press release.

A total of 26,352 households are expected to be affected, and consumers are advised to store water ahead of time, the department said.

Various makeshift water supply tanks will be available around the city, such as on Fuzhong Road, or people can contact Taiwan Water Corporation for water delivery, it added.

According to the department, the wards of Chienkuo, Hanshen, Minchuan, Min'an as well as parts of Guoguang, Shehou and Xianya will be affected.

The water supply suspension will also hit several other wards in Banqiao, including Zili, Ziqiang and Guanjung, it added.

(By Wang Hung-kuo and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    81