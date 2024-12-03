To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Water supply to be suspended for 40 hours in New Taipei's Banqiao

New Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) The water supply to about 26,000 households in areas of Banqiao District, New Taipei will be temporarily suspended from Dec. 9 for pipeline maintenance, the city's Water Resources Department announced Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. that day, the water supply will be suspended for 40 hours until 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 to carry out maintenance work on an old underground pipeline along Nanya South Road, the department said in a press release.

A total of 26,352 households are expected to be affected, and consumers are advised to store water ahead of time, the department said.

Various makeshift water supply tanks will be available around the city, such as on Fuzhong Road, or people can contact Taiwan Water Corporation for water delivery, it added.

According to the department, the wards of Chienkuo, Hanshen, Minchuan, Min'an as well as parts of Guoguang, Shehou and Xianya will be affected.

The water supply suspension will also hit several other wards in Banqiao, including Zili, Ziqiang and Guanjung, it added.