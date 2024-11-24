9-year-old boy killed by SUV at marathon in Changhua

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 24 (CNA) A nine-year-old boy died on Sunday after being struck from behind by an SUV at a charity marathon in Erlin Township, Changhua County, police said.

According to the Changhua Police Bureau's Fangyuan Precinct, the fatal accident occurred Sunday morning on a stretch of Rulin Road that had been closed for a marathon raising money for the Joyce-Polio Care Association.

As the marathon was taking place, a 50-year-old man, surnamed Yang (楊), turned from an industrial road onto a closed portion of Rulin Road, where several of the runners' families had gone to cheer them on, police said.

After turning north onto Rulin Road, Yang struck the 9-year-old boy from behind, leaving him in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). He was rushed to Erlin Christian Hospital with severe injuries to the head and was declared dead about an hour later.

Police said the cause of the accident was still being investigated. Yang did not have any alcohol in his system and told authorities that he "didn't know" how he ended up hitting the boy.

In a written statement, the marathon's organizer said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and would offer its full support to the boy's family.

The Joyce-Polio Care Association said it had purchased all legally mandated insurance for the event but declined further comment pending the completion of the police investigation.