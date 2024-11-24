Cold front to bring lows of 14°C in northern Taiwan in coming days

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 24 (CNA) An approaching weather system will push temperatures in northern Taiwan down to around 14 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Saturday next week, forecasters said.

In its extended forecast, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the week will get off to a warm start, with temperatures rising into the mid- to upper 20s and sunny to partly cloudy weather expected across most of Taiwan.

As the cold front arrives on Tuesday, however, there will be slightly cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers in the north and east, while cloudy weather or isolated showers are forecast for other regions, the CWA said.

From Wednesday, the mercury will drop nationwide, with highs of 15-19 degrees forecast for the north, 18-22 degrees in the east, 16-22 degrees in central Taiwan and 18-24 degrees in the south, the CWA said.

As for precipitation, isolated rain showers are expected to continue into Wednesday morning in the north, east and the Central Mountain Range, before giving way to drier weather in the afternoon, according to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

From Thursday through Saturday, crisp sunny weather is forecast for most of the country, with comfortable temperatures during the day, but lows in the north will drop to 14 degrees or below overnight, Wu said.