Police arrest 2 motorists who hit, killed boy riding bike in crosswalk

Taichung, Nov. 4 (CNA) Taichung police have arrested two motorists involved in an accident Sunday in which an 11-year-old boy riding a bike in a crosswalk was struck by a motorcycle and then run over and killed by an SUV in the city's Beitun District.

The two motorists, identified by the surnames Tang (湯) and Fu (傅), were arrested following questioning Monday and referred to prosecutors for further investigation on suspicion of negligent homicide, the Taichung Police Department said in a statement.

The department said its Fifth Precinct dispatched officers after receiving a call at 3:46 p.m. Sunday about an accident at the intersection of Dunhua Road, Section 2, and Renping Road.

According to police, the accident occurred as an 11-year-old boy, surnamed Huang (黃), was riding his bicycle in a crosswalk across Dunhua Road, toward Xinping Park on the other side.

As he crossed, Tang, 29, riding an electric scooter straight along Dunhua Road, approached from Huang's left side and struck the back wheel of his bicycle, knocking him to the ground.

Immediately after, Huang was run over by a white SUV driven by the 32-year-old Fu. He was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Photo courtesy of the police

Neither Tang nor Fu were injured in the accident, and alcohol breath tests for both came back negative.

According to police, the accident occurred at a T intersection which has a regular 3-color signal from 4-9 a.m. and from 5-7 p.m., with yellow or red flashing lights at all other times.

Both motorists had flashing yellow lights and were traveling straight when they struck Huang.

Other details of the crash, including the exact cause and legal responsibility, are still being investigated, police said.