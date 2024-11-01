Focus Taiwan App
Warnings for Tropical Storm Kong-rey lifted

11/01/2024 02:39 PM
Source: CWA
Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) lifted the sea and land warnings for Tropical Storm Kong-rey on Friday, a day after the former typhoon swept across Taiwan.

The sea warning was lifted at 2:30 p.m., three hours after the CWA lifted the land warning for the storm.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Kong-rey was located 300 kilometers north-northeast of Matsu Islands and moving northeast at 39 km per hour.

The CWA forecasted that the storm will continue to weaken.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Chao Yen-hsiang)

