Warnings for Tropical Storm Kong-rey lifted

Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) lifted the sea and land warnings for Tropical Storm Kong-rey on Friday, a day after the former typhoon swept across Taiwan.

The sea warning was lifted at 2:30 p.m., three hours after the CWA lifted the land warning for the storm.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Kong-rey was located 300 kilometers north-northeast of Matsu Islands and moving northeast at 39 km per hour.

The CWA forecasted that the storm will continue to weaken.