Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

5 injured, including 2 showing no life signs, in freeway pileup

10/28/2024 10:09 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Fire Bureau Oct. 28, 2024
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Fire Bureau Oct. 28, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) Five individuals were injured, two of whom showed no signs of life when rescuers arrived, in a six-vehicle pileup on Tuesday evening on a section of the National Freeway No. 3 in Miaoli County.

The accident, involving a fuel truck, a container truck and four cars, took place at around 6:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at the 114.4-kilometer mark, local authorities said.

The fire bureaus of Miaoli County and nearby Hsinchu City both dispatched first responders and vehicles to the scene and found five individuals injured, including two without any signs of life, according to the Hsinchu City Fire Bureau.

The six-vehicle crash blocked all southbound lanes, leaving drivers and passengers stuck in 4 kilometers of traffic.

The police managed to clear one lane for drivers to move through, while also urging drivers to exit the freeway at the 109-kilometer interchange for Xiangshan and Toufen.

(By Kuan Jui-ping and Kay Liu)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.118