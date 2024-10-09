Taiwan's population continues to decline gradually

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) Routine data from the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) released on Wednesday showed that Taiwan's population decreased in September.

Taiwan's population at the end of September was 23,404,138, a decrease of 2,470 people from the end of August.

The birth rate of 6.15 per 1,000 people was lower than the death rate of 8.11 per 1,000, resulting in an overall decline in the nation's population in September.

In terms of migration, 101,274 people left the country while 102,575 entered in September, a net increase of 1,301 that was insufficient to offset the population decline caused by the birth rate being lower than the death rate.

The MOI data shows that the total number of births so far this year at 97,733 is also slightly lower than the 99,652 recorded for the same period in the previous year.

Taiwan's population records are based on Taiwan's household registration data.